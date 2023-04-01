Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Airport security agents evacuate man opposing Tinubu’s inauguration from plane

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

April 1,2023

A yet-to-be-identified man was on Friday evening carried off an Abuja to Lagos flight.

The middle-aged lone protester was said to have announced that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, must never be sworn in as President on May 29.

In the video obtained by our correspondent, it took the efforts of no fewer than six airport security officers to evacuate him after holding up the aircraft for more than an hour, as the 6pm flight had yet to move as of 7pm.

In the video, the man could be heard shouting, as he was being carried off the aisle, “Obidients you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

However, no one could come near as officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and Ibom Air surrounded him.

Naija247news reported on Thursday that the Department of State Services had identified some unnamed key players planning for an interim government in the country.

Describing the plan as an aberration, the DSS said such would undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson for the service, Peter Afunanya.

However, the 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Friday requested the DSS to as a matter of urgency arrest and prosecute those involved in the plot to put in place an interim government as a replacement for the nation’s democratic system.

The NGF also warned the DSS against issuing statements without arrest, noting that such could lead to heating up the polity.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the forum’s Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Friday(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

 

Previous article
Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS
Next article
Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I&E Window: Naira gains against US dollar by 0.03%

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the dollar...

Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
April 1,2023 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gwaram...

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Godwin Okafor -
Abuja, March 31, 2023 Nigeria’s total public debt stock...

PenCom urges artisans, traders, self-employed to enroll in Micro Pension Plan

Kudirat Bukola -
Enugu, March 31, 2023 The National Pension Commission...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I&E Window: Naira gains against US dollar by 0.03%

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 1, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira appreciated against the dollar...

Jigawa LG PDP Begs INEC To Withdraw CoR From Assembly Member-Elect

2023 Elections 0
April 1,2023 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Gwaram...

Nigeria’s total public debt stock hits N46.25trn in Q4 2022 – NBS

Banking institutions 0
Abuja, March 31, 2023 Nigeria’s total public debt stock...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.