Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

UBA delivers strong results as profit hits N201bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries and across 4 continents.

United Bank for Africa has published its audited report for 2022 year end with dividend declaration of 90 kobo.

The financial institution achieved Gross Earnings of N852.863 billion for the 12 months period, up by 29.56% from N658.291 billion achieved the previous year.

Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a laudable profit before tax, with a 31.2 percent growth, to close the year under review at N200.8 billion, rising from N153.01 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year; while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.5 percent to N170.2billion in 2022, compared to N118.7 billion recorded the year before. Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose to N922.1billion, as at December 2022, achieving an impressive growth by 14.6 percent, compared to prior year.

Earnings per share of the Group for the period under review stands at N4.98.

At the share price of N8, the P/E ratio of UBA stands at 1.61x with earnings yield of 62.24%.

 

In its usual tradition of rewarding shareholders, the Bank proposed a final dividend of 90 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The final dividend which is subject to the ratification of the shareholders during its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will bring the total dividend for the year to N1.10 per share, as the Bank had paid an interim dividend of 20 kobo, based on its audited 2022 half year results.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is April 14, 2023.

The Bank’s Register of Members will be closed on Monday, April 17, 2023 to enable the Registrars prepare for payment of final dividend.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, the final dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Friday, April 14, 2023.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Lagos Free Zone issues N17.5bn 20-year corporate infrastructure bond
Next article
FirstBank changes corporate names change of UK, Africa subsidiaries
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Next four years will be more rewarding- Sanwo-Olu

Idowu Peters -
As governor, deputy pick INEC certificates of return •‘Lagos...

FirstBank changes corporate names change of UK, Africa subsidiaries

Godwin Okafor -
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a phased...

Lagos Free Zone issues N17.5bn 20-year corporate infrastructure bond

Godwin Okafor -
The Lagos Free Zone Company has announced the issuance...

UBA records 31.2% rise in profit to N201bn in 2020

Kudirat Bukola -
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has recorded a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Next four years will be more rewarding- Sanwo-Olu

Political parties 0
As governor, deputy pick INEC certificates of return •‘Lagos...

FirstBank changes corporate names change of UK, Africa subsidiaries

Banks & Finance 0
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a phased...

Lagos Free Zone issues N17.5bn 20-year corporate infrastructure bond

FGN Bonds 0
The Lagos Free Zone Company has announced the issuance...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.