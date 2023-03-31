Transcorp reports N16.84bn as profit in FY 2022, proposes 5 kobo dividend to shareholders

|
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation Plc has approved the payment of 5 kobo as dividend to shareholders for the year ended 31 December2022.
The Group reported a turnover of N134.72bn for the 12 months period, up by 21.13% from N111.22 billion reported the previous year.
Transcorp achieved Profit after tax of N16.84 billion for the period under review, down by 29.34% from N23.83 billion reported the previous year.
Earnings per share of the Group stands at 41 kobo.
At the share price of N1.5, the P/E ratio of Transcorp stands at 3.62x with earnings yield of 27.62%. (www.naija247news.com).