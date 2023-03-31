Police investigate the death of Yul Edochie son

Read audio

March 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Actor, Yul Edochie lost his son on Thursday March 30, 2023.

The Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reported the d£ath of his son, Kambilichukwu Edochie to the Lagos State Police Command.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in a chat with newsmen on Friday morning.

It was reported that Kambilichukwu died on Thursday morning after developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

According to the police, the matter will be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department on Friday for investigation. (www.naija247news.com).