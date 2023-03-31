Menu
Police arrests singer Portable after 72-hour ultimatum

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 31, 2023.

Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command after he refused to honour the police invitation.

The Zazoo crooner was arrested on Friday, March 31, after the 72-hour ultimatum given to him by the Ogun State police command expired.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 28, videos of Portable resisting arrest and verbally abusing police officers went viral.

The police then gave him a 72-hour ultimatum to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday.

He was arrested after the time given elapsed.

Speaking on the development, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer has been arrested and currently cooling his feet at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mr Oyeyemi further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.

It was also gathered that the singer will remain in police custody till Monday, April 3, when he will be charged in court.(www.naija247news.com).

Abandoned Newborn found under the bridge in Kwara.
