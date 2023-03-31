Menu
Osimhen Ruled Out Of AC Milan Clash

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is set to miss Napoli’s clash with AC Milan on Sunday due to injury, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

According to Reuters, Osimhen, who is in his third season at Napoli after previous stints in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg and in Ligue 1 with Lille, is the league’s top scorer this season with 21 goals.

“Osimhen, since returning with the national team, has experienced discomfort in his left adductor and underwent tests that revealed a distractive injury,” Napoli said.

“His condition will be evaluated next week.”

Napoli are top of the standings on 71 points, 23 ahead of defending champions Milan after 27 games, and appear set to win their first league title since 1990.

 

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
