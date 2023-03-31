Okomu Oil proposes N12 as final dividend for FY 2022

Read audio

March 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has proposed a final dividend of N12 per share for the year ended 31 December 2022. This is in addition to the N9 paid as interim dividend amounts to a total of N21 dividend payout for 2022 financial year.

The Company reported a turnover of N59.324 billion, up by 58.64% from N37.395 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax for the 12 months period was N16.23 billion, up by 40.66% from N11.539 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N17.02.

At the share price of N183.5, the P/E ratio of Okomu stands at 10.78x with earnings yield of 9.27%. (www.naija247news.com).