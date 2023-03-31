Obidiz to Pay N2B or risk losing his first hit song over lyrics

Read audio

March 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Gospel artist Mercy Chinwo has threatened to slam a N2 billion lawsuit against singer Obidiz, for using her name in a secular song.

Recall that Obidiz released a commercial for a song entitled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ on February 10, 2023, with the gospel crooner’s picture as the cover image.

The song in question, titled “Mercy Chinwo,” was released in 2023 and tells the story of a wayward church girl.

“She dey share me the cake, but she no want commit. Mercy Chinwo for church, but for club na Cardi B sef”, the lyrics read in part.

Through her lawyers, the gospel artist, who has built a reputation for her powerful vocals, inspiring lyrics, and unwavering commitment to her faith, has ordered Obidiz to take the song down from all digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud, and others.

He is to tender an apology to Mercy Chinwo, both privately and on social media.

If he doesn’t accede to her requests, a legal dispute will follow, and he will be compelled to pay Mercy Chinwo 2 billion naira in damages for the defamatory use of her name.

The letter reads:

““It came to our client’s rude shock that you recently released and published a song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ containing disparaging and derogatory lyrics.

“That you immediately CEASE AND DESIST from any further use of the name and image of Our Client in promotion of your music.

4.2 That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled “Mercy Chinwo” which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud and any other platform whereby you made such publication.

4.3 That you take down or cause to be taken down, the promotional video containing the image and clips of Our Client from all social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and any other social media platform where you made such promotion.

4.4 That you immediately make public an apology in writing, addressed to Our Client and publicized on all social media platforms whereby you express a retraction and remorse for the harassment, defamation of character and unauthorized use of Our Client’s name and image.” The suit read in part.

The gospel singer’s attorneys directed Obidiz to promptly comply with their client’s demands, “failure upon which the full machinery of the law will be set in motion against you including approaching the Court of Law to award damages against you to the tune of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) in a favour of our client.” (www.naija247news.com).