Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financial Markets

MTNN, 22 others sustain stock market on positive record, gains N441bn

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Read audio

Lagos, March 30, 2023 The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Thursday gained further due to investors’ renewed interest in MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) Plc and 22 others.
The NGX All Share Index (ASI) rose by 809.41 points or 1.51 per cent to close at 54,413.21 from basis points.
Accordingly, investors gained N441 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N29.642 trillion.
Market breadth closed positive as 23 stocks were on gainer’s table, while 10 others on loser’s.
Oando recorded the highest price gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N5.40, per share.
SUNU Assurance followed with an increase of 9.09 per cent to close at 48k, while MTNN grew by 8.89 per cent to close at N240, per share.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance rose by 8.77 per cent to close at 62k, while Royal Exchange garnered 8.70 per cent to close at 75k, per share.
On the other hand, PZ Cussons Nigeria led the losers’ chart by 5.88 per cent to close at N11.20, per share.
Chams Holding Company followed with a decline of 4.17 per cent to close at 23k, while Unilever Nigeria fell by 3.57 per cent to close at N13.50, per share.
Japaul Gold & Ventures lost 3.45 per cent to close at 28k, while AIICO Insurance inched down 3.33 per cent to close at 58k, per share.
The total volume traded increased by 312.4 per cent to 973.643 million shares, worth N4.227 billion in 3,718 deals.
Transactions in the shares of Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) topped the activity chart with 455.534 million shares valued at N669.227 million.
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank followed with 254.769 million shares worth N775.165 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 143.347 million shares valued at N746.823 million.
United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 16.090 million shares valued at N128.720 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 14.039 million shares worth N363.996 million.
Analysts at GTI Securities Ltd. said, “even as quoted companies continue to disclose their earnings and announce dividends, investors continue to be conservative and sway towards defensive stocks.”

Previous article
Maritime expert tasks FG on advantages in ocean resources
Next article
JAMB conducts 2023 UTME mock in 725 centres
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDIC assures Nigerians of safety of bank deposits

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Enugu, March 30, 2023 The Nigeria Deposit Insurance...

JAMB conducts 2023 UTME mock in 725 centres

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
By Funmilayo Adeyemi Abuja, March 30, 2023 The Joint Admissions...

Maritime expert tasks FG on advantages in ocean resources

Idowu Peters -
Lagos, March 30, 2023 Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, Chairman, Zoe...

Court dismisses El-Zakzaky’s suit against Immigration Service, DSS, NIA over travel documents

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
By Taiye Agbaje Abuja, March 30, 2023 A Federal High...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDIC assures Nigerians of safety of bank deposits

Banking institutions 0
Enugu, March 30, 2023 The Nigeria Deposit Insurance...

JAMB conducts 2023 UTME mock in 725 centres

JAMB 0
By Funmilayo Adeyemi Abuja, March 30, 2023 The Joint Admissions...

Maritime expert tasks FG on advantages in ocean resources

Maritime 0
Lagos, March 30, 2023 Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, Chairman, Zoe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.