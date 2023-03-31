Menu
‘Legend never dies’, says Davido as he dedicates Song

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 31, 2023.

The singer, whose album Timeless was released today, March 31, described his late mum, friend and son as legends

singer David Adeleke has spoken about losing some of the closest people in his life.

The Afrobeats singer, Speaking in an interview with Beat FM about LNCD  (Legends Can Never Die), track 16 on his new album ‘Timeless,’ the singer noted that the track is dedicated to his late mother including his late friends and son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The superstar lost his mom at the age of 10. He later lost his best friend and bodyguard in the space of two years. On October 31, 2022, his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke drowned in a swimming pool.

He said:

”Like over time. Even everybody knows that I lost my mother at 10. Losing my best friend and my bodyguard in one to two years, and then losing a child and all that together.

”I don’t think the song is really being sad. I just feel like since I have lost all of them, I don’t want to really feel like they have left me spiritually. I still have them around me a kind of. They were all legends. So that’s why I say that a legend never dies.,” he said.

He added that the music is dedicated to everyone who have lost someone close to them.(www.naija247news.com).

