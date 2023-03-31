Menu
Interim Government Not Possible Under Buhari, Says Plateau Governor Lalong

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

March 31,2023.

Governor  Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon Simon Lalong, said an interim government to thwart the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, cannot happen under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday after meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, Lalong said, “Nigerians will always say, ‘God forbid.’ Not under the administration of President Buhari, who has been saying every time that ‘I believe in democracy. I believe that after my tenure, I want to go and rest.’

“He said it today that ‘I’m going back to Daura,’ and I told him that some of us will still disturb you in Daura. This man has worked very well for democracy.

“So those who are still talking about it (interim government), I will say they are just dreaming. They are just daydreaming. By the grace of God, Buhari is going to bring a successor and that successor is already Asiwaju Bola ahmed Tinubu.”

Lalong said he was in the State House to formally invite the President to Plateau State to inaugurate his administration’s legacy projects.

According to him: “They include six model hospitals, six Model Secondary Schools and six model primary schools. Apart from that, I have completed many of the abandoned projects left by my predecessors.

“One of them is a giant British-American overhead bridge, the best High Court in the north is in Jos now, waiting  commissioning. I’m very proud of that as a lawyer”.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

