Sports2023 Women's World Cup

Herve Renard Appointed France Women’s New Coach

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Herve Renard has been appointed as the new coach of the French Women’s team  ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

The 54-year-old Renard resigned as coach of Saudi Arabia earlier in the week after leading them to a memorable group stage win over Argentina at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

His departure was confirmed following Tuesday’s 2-1 friendly defeat by Bolivia. Renard has signed a contract with France through to the 2024 Olympics in his first job coaching a women’s team.

Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Zambia and Ivory Coast, takes over less than four months before the Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand.

Diacre was removed from her role at the start of March after her position was weakened following a revolt by leading players.

She was under contract until 2024 but came under serious pressure after captain Wendie Renard announced she would no longer play for the team, with fellow stars Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto following suit.

France have four friendlies before starting their World Cup campaign against Jamaica in Sydney on July 23.

Renard’s first game at the helm will be on 7 April against Colombia with another match four days later against Olympic champions Canada.

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

