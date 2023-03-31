Menu
Haaland Doubtful For Liverpool Clash

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is doubtful for the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday.

With Arsenal eight points clear of second-placed City, the champions need to take three from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the early kick-off to ensure the Gunners do not take their lead into double figures.

Arsenal, who have 10 games remaining and are chasing a first championship since 2003-04, host 14th-placed Leeds United later on Saturday.

According to Reuters, Haaland, who has scored an astonishing 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund, is nursing a groin injury and missed training on Thursday as players returned from the international break.

Haaland’s father Alfie told Norwegian television last week it looked “touch and go” whether the striker would be back in time for the Liverpool game.

“You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight,” he said.

His absence, with England midfielder Phil Foden also out after appendix surgery, will be welcomed by Arsenal supporters as much as Liverpool, sixth in the table and still in the hunt for a Champions League place.

“This is a cup final for Manchester City,” former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson wrote in a skysports.com column.

“They have to win this game.

“A win and the gap is five points again and the pressure is back on Arsenal, who have some tricky games still to play.

“A draw for City and an Arsenal win against Leeds on Saturday would take the gap to 10 points and that is too far. That is a gap where you well and truly start to think it might be over.”

 

