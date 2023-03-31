Menu
Cases & Trials

Court remands man for stealing foodstuff worth N20,000

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos) March 31, 2023

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Elijah Oguntayo, who pleaded guilty to stealing foodstuff be remanded in prison.

Oguntayo, whose address was not given, pleaded guilty to breaking, entering and theft

Chief Magistrate Fadahunsi Adefioye ordered that Oguntayo be remanded in the Awhajigoh Correctional Centre, Badagry, pending sentencing.

Adefioye adjourned the case until April 12.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose said the defendant broke into the shop of Mrs Kate Marceline, the complainant.

Okuoimose said that Oguntayo stole semolina, eggs, beans, rice, palm oil, groundnut oil, noodles, milk, spaghetti, onions and slippers worth N20,000.

The offence, he said, contravened sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

