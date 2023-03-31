Menu
BBNaija’ Reality Stars,Saga and Nini Engaged.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 31, 2023.

There is no doubt Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Saga Adeolu is in love with his co-star, Nini Singh.

BBNaija stars Nini and Saga have been rumored to have reportedly gotten engaged ready to get married.

Saga and Nini also began trending on Twitter with congratulatory messages flowing from their fans after Saga was seen on one knee proposing to his sweetheart Nini.

Nini was also seen displaying her engagement ring, that is to say she accepted the proposal.

“We have a Bb wedding to plan”, a fan said with excitement. (www.naija247news.com).

