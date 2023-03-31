Agoye blames Sunshine Stars’ home draw on fatigue

Read audio

Akure, March 30, 2023 Edith Agoye, Sunshine Stars’ Head Coach, has blamed fatigue on the part of his players for his side’s inability to win on Wednesday in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Naija247news reports that hosts Sunshine Stars drew 1-1 with visiting Doma United of Gombe at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure.

Yusuf Ibrahim put the home side ahead in the 13th minute, before Doma United equalised two minutes later in the Group B match day 11 fixture.

Agoye, while reflecting on the match, said the game was not easy “considering the long trip we had returning from the week 10 game against Wikki Tourists on Sunday in Bauchi.

”It was not an easy game for both sides. It was a very strenuous one. Definitely, fatigue was a factor in the game.

“It was a good game though, as we had an advantage by scoring first. But we allowed them to come back into the game straight away. That was the turning point, and we pushed and pushed. We had several goalscoring chances, which we couldn’t convert.

“But we have to commend the effort of the players. We didn’t take our chances, but we will redouble our efforts and look forward to the next game,” he said.

He however refused to blame his defenders for the draw, saying “the team lost together”.

The Head Coach of Doma United, Akinade Onigbinde, on his part said they won because his game plan succeeded.

Onigbinde said Sunshine Stars had picked a point during their meeting in league’s first stanza on their home ground.

“I am happy we were able to pick a point too on Sunshine Stars’ home ground, even though our plans were to win the game in Akure.”

Naija247news reports that Sunshine Stars are now fifth on the log with 17 points, while Doma United are sixth on the log with 16 points.(