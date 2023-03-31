Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Abandoned Newborn found under the bridge in Kwara.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 31, 2023.

New born baby has been found under the Oke-Foma Bridge, Ita-Nma in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command, on Friday discovered a baby that was abandoned by an unidentified person, at about 12.10pm on Friday.

Naija247news reports that the abandoned new baby was bathed and fully dressed before being dropped under bridge.

The abandoned baby, according to sources, has been evacuated by policemen. (www.naija247news.com).

