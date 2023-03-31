Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigerian League

2022/2023 NPFL: Niger Tornadoes now fourth after beating Wikki Tourists

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Read audio

Kaduna, March 30, 2023 Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna have moved into fourth place in Group B of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

They moved into fourth after beating visiting Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 2-0 on Wednesday in one of the match day 11 fixtures.

David Okoroni opened scoring for Niger Tornadoes in the 22nd minute of their match played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

Mark Daniel scored their second goal in the 79th minute.

Speaking after the match, Mohammed Bala, the Chief Coach of Niger Tornadoes, said his players’ performance was commendable and he was happy with the win.

“This is a well-deserved victory for us as we are working hard to see the team in a comfortable position on the league table,” he said.

On his part, Abdullahi Adamu, the Coach of Wikki Tourists, said he was also satisfied with the way his boys played even though they lost the match.

“Most of our players are new faces and need some time to blend.

“The most important thing we are going to do now is to build the team and go back to winning ways.

“Our team will go back and work on our weaknesses for better performances ahead of the next game,” he said.

Previous article
Labour Seriously Warns FG On Petrol Subsidy Removal
Next article
Haaland Doubtful For Liverpool Clash
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Next four years will be more rewarding- Sanwo-Olu

Idowu Peters -
As governor, deputy pick INEC certificates of return •‘Lagos...

FirstBank changes corporate names change of UK, Africa subsidiaries

Godwin Okafor -
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a phased...

UBA delivers strong results as profit hits N201bn

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa Plc is...

Lagos Free Zone issues N17.5bn 20-year corporate infrastructure bond

Godwin Okafor -
The Lagos Free Zone Company has announced the issuance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Next four years will be more rewarding- Sanwo-Olu

Political parties 0
As governor, deputy pick INEC certificates of return •‘Lagos...

FirstBank changes corporate names change of UK, Africa subsidiaries

Banks & Finance 0
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced a phased...

UBA delivers strong results as profit hits N201bn

Companies & Markets 0
March 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. United Bank for Africa Plc is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.