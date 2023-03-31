2 brothers docked for alleged land grabbing, threat to life

Read audio

Ibadan, March 31, 2023.

Two aged brothers, Williams, 72 and Gbenga Alawode, 60, were on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for alleged land grabbing and threat to life.

The police charged the Alawode brothers with conspiracy, land grabbing, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence in September 2022, in Agiri village in Ido Local Government.

Opaleye alleged that the brothers encroached on the land belonging to Dr and Mrs Mobolaji Iyun.

He alleged that the defendants threatened the lives of the Iyuns.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 249(D) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000 as well as Sections 7, 9 of the Oyo State Real Properties Protection laws, 2016.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Enilolobo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 15 for mention.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor