Woman Marries Two Husbands, Live with them in Same House.

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman known as Kenya Stevens is married to two husbands and they all live in the same house.

Kenya Stevens is a love expert,live coach , a writer an a strong advocate of polyamory relationship and she is with two husbands.

The 42-year-old American woman Kenya Stevens has over the years shaken social media after sharing her polyamorous relationship. Naija247news reports.

Kenya explained that she and her first husband, Carl, decided that she would have multiple partners because she “had met and fallen for another guy.”

After two years of discussing the idea, Kenya and Carl agreed that she could find another husband to add to their family.

Carl explained that they “all support each other,” while Tiger(second husband) noted “it’s a benefit to have another person” that you can “relate to” and “trust” instead of having your partner cheat on you and lie.

She was initially married to the first man for 12 years and they had kids

She decided to marry a second man which her first husband did not object to.

They take turn to have sex , stay in the same room and according to them, they’re enjoying every moment of it.

While Kenya has two husbands, Carl seemingly has a second wife of his own.(www.naija247news.com).