Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Woman Marries Two Husbands, Live with them in Same House.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman known as Kenya Stevens is married to two husbands and they all live in the same house.

Kenya Stevens is a love expert,live coach , a writer an a strong advocate of polyamory relationship and she is with two husbands.

The 42-year-old American woman Kenya Stevens has over the years shaken social media after sharing her polyamorous relationship. Naija247news reports.

Kenya explained that she and her first husband, Carl, decided that she would have multiple partners because she “had met and fallen for another guy.”

After two years of discussing the idea, Kenya and Carl agreed that she could find another husband to add to their family.

Carl explained that they “all support each other,” while Tiger(second husband) noted “it’s a benefit to have another person” that you can “relate to” and “trust” instead of having your partner cheat on you and lie.

She was initially married to the first man for 12 years and they had kids

She decided to marry a second man which her first husband did not object to.

They take turn to have sex , stay in the same room and according to them, they’re enjoying every moment of it.

While Kenya has two husbands, Carl seemingly has a second wife of his own.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide
Next article
After Heavy Gun Battle with Bandits, Nigerian Military Rescues 2,000 Cattle in Niger
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Relationship Coach Blessing CEO arrested by police

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2023 Azonuchechi Chukwu. Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing...

FirstBank issues official statement on court charges

Godwin Okafor -
OFFICIAL STATEMENT Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored...

Korra Obidi Acquires $1.6M house in US

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dancer Korra Obidi says she just...

NBA urges FG to arrest, prosecute identified electoral offenders

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, March 29, 2023 The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Relationship Coach Blessing CEO arrested by police

Entertainment 0
March 30, 2023 Azonuchechi Chukwu. Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing...

FirstBank issues official statement on court charges

Banks & Finance 0
OFFICIAL STATEMENT Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored...

Korra Obidi Acquires $1.6M house in US

Entertainment 0
March 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dancer Korra Obidi says she just...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.