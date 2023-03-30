Stock Market Rebounds by 0.90% as Investors gain N261bn

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday bounced back from four straight sessions of decline as the All Share Index grew by 0.90% to settle at 53,603.80 points from the previous close of 53,124.63 points.

Investors gained N261 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.90% to close at N29.201 trillion from the previous close of N28.940 trillion.

An aggregate of 236 million units of shares were traded in 3,906 deals, valued at N3.26 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 14 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OANDO led the gainers with 9.84% growth to close at N4.91 from the previous close of N4.47.

CAVERTON, Ikeja Hotel and TRANSCORP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.08%, 7.77% and 7.14% respectively.

Percentage Losers

May & Baker led price decliners’ table as it shed 8.70% of its share price to close at N4.20 from the previous close of N4.60.

Consolidated hallmark insurance, RTBRISCOE and FTN Cocoa among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.06%, 7.69% and 7.14% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 91 million units of its shares in 264 deals, valued at about N134 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 27 million units of its shares in 610 deals, valued at about N696 million.

GTCO traded about 22 million units of its shares in 365 deals, valued at about N551 million.(www.naija247news.com).