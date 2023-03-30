Menu
Relationship Coach Blessing CEO arrested by police

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 30, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, is a relationship coach, has finally been arrested by the Nigerian police over her involvement in IVD and late wife, Bimbo’s case.

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, today.

Recall that Blessing had claimed that she’s IVD’s therapist after he was accused of physically abusing this wife before her death. She has also been accused of making defamatory statements about Bimbo and her family.

IVD has already been charged to court by the Lagos state government.

Blessing CEO reportedly avoided court appearances for weeks before being taken up. (www.naija247news.com).

FirstBank issues official statement on court charges
