Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciate against US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters windows.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, exchanging N461.24 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the N461.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.13 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.24.

The Naira sold for as low as N459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 74.31 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Kidnappers of 56 Niger farmers demand N200million ransom
Next article
KuCoin Pool Launches Cloud Mining Partner Recruitment Program
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Adeniyi Kurt -
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology...

Heather Williams Granted Access To R. Kelly’s Royalties worth of $1.5 million

Idowu Peters -
Heather Williams, one of the women who was abused...

Dangote lists N300B series 1 and 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

Charles Akpeji -
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has formally listed its N300...

I am Married Now,Singer Davido reveals.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Business News 0
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology...

Heather Williams Granted Access To R. Kelly’s Royalties worth of $1.5 million

Music 0
Heather Williams, one of the women who was abused...

Dangote lists N300B series 1 and 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

Financials 0
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has formally listed its N300...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.