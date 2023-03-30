Naira appreciate against US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters windows.

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira appreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, exchanging N461.24 at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The rate represented an increase of 0.11 per cent when compared to the N461.75 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N462.13 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.24.

The Naira sold for as low as N459.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 74.31 million dollars was traded at the official investors' and exporters' window.