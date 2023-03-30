Man gets 6 months jail, 20 strokes of cane for possession of dangerous weapon

Read audio

Kano,March 30,2023

A Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday sentenced a 22-year old man, Salisu Sani, to six months in a Correctional Centre and 20 strokes of the cane for possession of a long sharp knife.

Sani, who lives at Kwalwa Quarters, Kano, was convicted on a count charge of possession of dangerous weapon.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Nura Yusuf-Ahmad, sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment and 20 strokes of cane without option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Aliyu Abideen, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 27, at Kano State School of Technology.

Abideen said on the same date at about 2:35 p.m., a Security Officer attached to School of Technology situated at Matan Fada Road, by Abdullahi Bayero Road Kano, arrested the defendant.

He said that the defendant was found in possession of the weapon at the gate of the school.

“The defendant wanted to fight a lecturer at the Kano State School of Technology and during investigation, he confessed that the weapon belonged to one Ahmed now at large.”

The defendant, however pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provision of section 264 of Kano State Shari’a Law.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor