Cases & Trials

Lagos Govt arraigns Chrisland school, 4 staff for alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old old student

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja March 30, 2023

The Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School Ltd and four staff members for alleged manslaughter of 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

Naija247news reports that Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, Nwatu Victoria are charged with manslaughter and negligent acts.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to them.

They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

