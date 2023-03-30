Menu
Business News

KuCoin Pool Launches Cloud Mining Partner Recruitment Program

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a top 5 global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the launch of KuCoin Pool’s latest venture – a cloud mining partner recruitment program in collaboration with KuCoin Pool. It aims to hunt for the most talented and driven individuals in the Bitcoin mining industry to join KuCoin’s exclusive club and make some serious waves in the world of cryptocurrency mining.


To qualify for the program, applicants must meet the following rigorous criteria:

  • Reliable, stable, and compliant electricity resources
  • Mining machine uptime of over 95%
  • BTC hashrate of over 200 PH/s
  • Comprehensive mining farm monitoring system
  • Professional O&M team
  • Relevant corporate/personal qualifications that meet our high standards

If any applicant meets these requirements and has what it takes to be a part of the program, then don’t hesitate to get in touch with KuCoin Pool at kucoinpool@kucoin.com. As a KuCoin Pool cloud mining partner, the participants will gain access to KuCoin’s ecosystem services and VIP benefits based on the daily hashrate contribution.

At KuCoin, driving innovation and growth in the cryptocurrency industry is the commitment. Join the community of experts and make mining history together!

About KuCoin Pool:

KuCoin Pool is a leading mining pool that supports multiple cryptocurrencies. They provide users with stable and secure mining services and a user-friendly interface, aiming to provide users with the best mining experience possible.

With the launch of this program, KuCoin Pool is poised to attract more Bitcoin miners and blockchain infrastructure providers to join their community and offer more options to their users.

Contacts

For media inquiries: media@Kucoin.com

