Korra Obidi Acquires $1.6M house in US

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 30, 2023.

Dancer Korra Obidi says she just purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles, USA.

Nigerian singer/dancer, Korra Obidi is now a landlady as she acquired a 1.6 million dollar home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news to her followers.

Korra shared a video of her signing some documents and wrote

‘’Small Nyash, Big God. The naked divorced disgrace don buy house. Thank God say man no be God. Grateful to my family and friends.

Landlady of a $1,600,000 home.

Brentwood Los Angeles”. She said. (www.naija247news.com).

