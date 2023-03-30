Kidnappers of 56 Niger farmers demand N200million ransom

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kidnappers of the 56 farmers abducted in Adunu, Kwagana and adjoining communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State have demanded for N200 million ransom before they can free their victims.

So far, the victims including children and women have spent three weeks in captivity.

Residents said bandits called on Tuesday, March 28, to inform them that one of the abductees had been killed while threatening to kill more people if ransom was not paid in time, naija247news reports.

A resident, Joshua Bawa, told the publication: “The people of Adunu and environs have over the years been left to their fate in terms of infrastructural development and provision of basic amenities. Our roads are dilapidated and school buildings have all collapsed, yet we cannot go about our farming activities peacefully for fear of being kidnapped or killed by bandits.

“We want the release of 56 members of our community kidnapped on the March 14, 2023 in Adunu by bandit.”

Another resident, John Elijah, said the people were finding it difficult to raise the money.

He said, “Where are we going to get this huge amount of money as ransom demanded by bandits? Who will come to our rescue to secure the release of our people? Where is Mr President who promised to end the hardship we face in 2015? Where is Niger State governor whose primary duty is to ensure adequate security of lives of Nigerlites?”. (www.naija247news.com).