Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

I am Married Now,Singer Davido reveals.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer.

The singer has revealed that he is married to his sweetheart, Chioma Rowland also known as Chef chi.

Davido revealed this in an interview with media personality Kie Kie, and he proudly showed off his ring.

“I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.

“I remade the album. Before I went on the break I actually had an album already. Had a tour already, but we did the album, I travelled, I am married.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Pope Francis admitted to hospital with respiratory infection
Next article
Dangote lists N300B series 1 and 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Adeniyi Kurt -
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology...

Heather Williams Granted Access To R. Kelly’s Royalties worth of $1.5 million

Idowu Peters -
Heather Williams, one of the women who was abused...

Dangote lists N300B series 1 and 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

Charles Akpeji -
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has formally listed its N300...

Pope Francis admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

Avatar photo Peters Anene, News Editor -
March 30,2023. Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fluence Fixtures Lead to Improved Product for Cannabis Cultivators Worldwide

Business News 0
Global growers see increased cannabinoid levels and crop morphology...

Heather Williams Granted Access To R. Kelly’s Royalties worth of $1.5 million

Music 0
Heather Williams, one of the women who was abused...

Dangote lists N300B series 1 and 2 largest bonds on NGX, FMDQ

Financials 0
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has formally listed its N300...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.