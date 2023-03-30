I am Married Now,Singer Davido reveals.

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, is an American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer.

The singer has revealed that he is married to his sweetheart, Chioma Rowland also known as Chef chi.

Davido revealed this in an interview with media personality Kie Kie, and he proudly showed off his ring.

“I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again.

“I remade the album. Before I went on the break I actually had an album already. Had a tour already, but we did the album, I travelled, I am married.”. (www.naija247news.com).