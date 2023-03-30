Guinea stop Olympic Eagles from qualifying for Under-23 AFCON finals

Read audio

Abuja, March 29, 2023 Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles on Tuesday failed to qualify for the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, after losing 0-2 to Guinea in the second leg of their fixture Rabat, Morocco.

Naija247news reports that the 0-2 loss in this final qualifying fixture made it a 0-2 aggregate loss after a 0-0 draw in Abuja on Wednesday.

Both teams fought hard on the turf of the Prince Moulay Al Hassan for one hour, before Guinea took the lead and added a second goal 15 minutes later.

Naija247news reports that Nigeria emerged champions of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations in Senegal in 2015 and reached the finals staged in Egypt four years ago.(