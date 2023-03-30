Go to Kaduna to conquer, Onyedum tells Anambra athletics team

Read audio

Awka, March 29, 2023 Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, on Wednesday urged the state’s team to the AFN All-Comers Under-18/Under-20 trials and competition to fully utilise the opportunity.

Onyedum, while seeing off in Awka the seven-athlete team to the event slated for Kaduna between Thursday and Friday, urged the team members to go to Kaduna and excel.

Naija247news reports that the Anambra team comprises three boys, three girls and a coach and will take part in eight events in Kaduna.

The events are: high jump male, 400m male, 800m and 1,500m male, javelin female, shot put female, 800m and triple jump female.

“Take advantage of this opportunity as you stand to shoot yourselves into national limelight and stardom if you adhere to the instructions of your coach and utilise all you have learnt during the trainings you have received.

“This may just be the opportunity you are waiting for to announce yourselves to the world. So, go and conquer,” he said.

While wishing the athletes and coach a safe journey on behalf of the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, he added: “I have no doubt that you will do well.”

Naija247news reports that members of the team include Fiaku Ezechichiri who is a national schools athletics champion, Kenechukwu Nwabueze, Chidi Bright, Peace Eze, Gold Chukwukere, Lucy Ime and team coach Johnny Igboka.

The two-day trials and competition being organised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) will hold at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.