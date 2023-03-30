Fire Guts Spare parts market in Lagos.

Read audio

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire has gutted a spare parts market in Olowu, Lagos on Thursday.

Goods worth millions of naira have reportedly been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the fire incident which occurred on Thursday morning, March 30, 2023, razed some shops containing air-conditioners, vehicle parts and motorcycles, among others.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives have commenced work at the scene to bring the situation under control. (www.naija247news.com).