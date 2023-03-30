Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Fire Guts Spare parts market in Lagos.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Early money Fire has gutted a spare parts market in Olowu, Lagos on Thursday. Naija247news reports..

Goods worth millions of naira have reportedly been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the fire incident which occurred on Thursday morning, March 30, 2023, razed some shops containing air-conditioners, vehicle parts and motorcycles, among others.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives have commenced work at the scene to bring the situation under control.  (www.naija247news.com).

Bandits shots man,kidnap wife and daughter in Zamfara.
Pope Francis admitted to hospital with respiratory infection
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

