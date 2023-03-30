Dangote Cement donate N5m to FRCN’s public enlightenment, education drive

Read audio

By Thompson Yamput

Lokoja, March 29, 2023 The Dangote Cement Plant Plc on Wednesday donated N5 million to Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Kogi Prime FM Station, towards educating and enlightening the public on daily activities in Nigeria.

Mr Jaiprakas Gungune, the Plant Director of the company, presented a Cheque of N5 million to the corporation as part of Dangote Cement’s contribution towards the relocation of the Transmitter Hall of Radio Nigeria Prime FM Station to Mount Patti in Lokoja.

Gungune said that Dangote was into all sectors of the economy to make life more meaningful for Nigerians, hence the partnership with the radio station.

“Dangote company through its Corporate Social Responsibility had invested in all sectors of the economy by empowering lives across the nation.

“It’s our candid desire as a Company to continue to partner with Radio Nigeria to inform the public of more opportunities available in Dangote Cement PLC, Obajana, as well as numerous ways lives are being impacted,” Gungune pledged.

Responding, the Zonal Director, North Central Zone of FRCN, Alhaji Haruna Idris, thanked Dangote for its generosity and support to the Kogi FM station towards fulfilling its mandate in the state.

Represented by the General Manager of the station, Alhaji Adeiza Momoh-jimoh, the Zonal Director, described Dangote’s fulfilment of its pledge to the station as “apt” and “encouraging.”

“I wish to reiterate here that Radio Nigeria is poised in its obligations to partner with individuals, organisations as well as Government entities to fulfil its mandate of educating, entertaining and enlightenment the public,” Idris said.

Naija247news reports that the Radio Nigeria Prime FM Station, Lokoja, had held a programme last year in its quest to relocate to Mount Patti for a better signal and coverage of Kogi and beyond.

Dangote had, during the programme, pledged to support the station with some financial assistance to help it actualise its dream.