Clubs to win over N100m in Naija Super 8 football tourney

Read audio

Lagos, March 29, 2023 NAIJA Super 8, an off-season football competition, was launched by Flykite Productions on Wednesday in Lagos.

Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, said during the launch that the competition would rekindle affection for the game in the country.

He said the objective of NAIJA Super 8, sponsored by MTN Nigeria, Pepsi, Moniepoint, SuperSport and DStv, was to build a more enduring romance with the game domestically.

He explained that NAIJA Super 8 was a game-changing intervention to re-ignite and sustain excitement in club football in Nigeria.

“We are excited to announce to you NAIJA Super 8, which we believe is a paradigm-shifting football tournament.

“Our aim is to bring back the excitement for the fans, players, club owners and other stakeholders in the game.

“NAIJA Super 8 will bring many innovations into club football with world-class coverage and analyses.

“All the matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport. Each team earns N3 million per game,” Alumina said.

He added that the runner-up trophy attracted N9 million, while the winner of the NAIJA Super 8 tournament would go home with N25 million, and the best player in every match would win N250,000.

Alumona expressed his appreciation to MTN Nigeria, Pepsi, Moniepoint, SuperSport and DStv for believing in the objective and sponsoring the NAIJA Super 8 tournament.

He said during the competition, football fans across the country would vote for their favourite clubs from the six geo-political zones of the country.

“Two clubs with the highest vote in each zone will tackle each other at the zonal play-offs scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, from June 1 to June 3.

“The six best teams at the play-offs will be joined by two wildcard entries to be revealed after the play-offs.

“The eight teams will participate in the tournament proper, to be held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, from June 17 to June 25,” said Alumona.

According to him, voting channels will be open April 10, and votes will be collated by an independent audit firm to ensure credibility of the process.

The General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, described NAIJA Super 8 as a worthwhile and welcome initiative.

“This is a laudable project. We are convinced it aligns with the mission and vision of Nigerian football.

“This project is different, as it allows the fans to vote for their favourite clubs to play in the NAIJA Super 8.

“We have no regrets approving this. NFF, as the football governing body in Nigeria, is throwing its weight behind this tournament,” Sanusi said.