Bandits shots man,kidnap wife and daughter in Zamfara.

March 30, 2023.

Unknown Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday attacked the residence of one Mallam Manir Alaramma in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, and shot at him. Naija247news reports.

According to a family source, the suspected bandits stormed the residence at the back of Karma hotel and attempted to abduct him and his family members in the early hours of Wednesday.

Continuing, the source said Alaramma resisted the kidnap, which he said made the gunmen shoot at him and later kidnapped his wife and daughter.

He is receiving treatment at a hospital in Gusau, the state capital, due to the various degrees of injuries he sustained from the gunshot,” he said.

The source further disclosed that the whereabouts of his kidnapped family members are not yet known, nor have the bandits contacted them.

All efforts to contact the state police command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, proved abortive as he could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.(www.naija247news.com).

