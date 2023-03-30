Menu
Search
Subscribe
Europa League

Athletes from Russia, Belarus remain banned from European Games

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

Warsaw, March 29, 2023 Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate at the European Games this summer in Poland, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has proposed to re-admit individual athletes from both countries to international sports events, as neutral athletes and under strict eligibility criteria.

The European Olympic Committees decided in October that Russians and Belarusians would not be allowed to take part in the European Games scheduled for June 21-July 2 in Krakow.

The decision was in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An organising committee spokesman said their position “remains unchanged” after Tuesday’s IOC proposal.

The European Games also serve as qualifiers for next year’s Paris Olympics in some sports.

The IOC has not yet decided whether Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete at the Games.

Previous article
Dangote Cement donate N5m to FRCN’s public enlightenment, education drive
Next article
Guinea stop Olympic Eagles from qualifying for Under-23 AFCON finals
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Clubs to win over N100m in Naija Super 8 football tourney

Avatar photo Emman Tochi -
Lagos, March 29, 2023 NAIJA Super 8, an...

Stock Market Rebounds by 0.90% as Investors gain N261bn

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian equity  market on Wednesday...

Go to Kaduna to conquer, Onyedum tells Anambra athletics team

Avatar photo Emman Tochi -
Awka, March 29, 2023 Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of...

Saudis release Renard to take over at France women’s team

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
March 29, 2023 Herve Renard has resigned as Saudi...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Clubs to win over N100m in Naija Super 8 football tourney

Nigerian League 0
Lagos, March 29, 2023 NAIJA Super 8, an...

Stock Market Rebounds by 0.90% as Investors gain N261bn

Nigeria stock market 0
March 30, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian equity  market on Wednesday...

Go to Kaduna to conquer, Onyedum tells Anambra athletics team

Nigerian League 0
Awka, March 29, 2023 Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.