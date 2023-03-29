Sanwolu – Bola Tinubu Is A “Visionary, Consistent, Loyal And Enigmatic Master Strategist

Read audio

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described President-elect Bola Tinubu as a “visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy.

He said Nigeria was blessed to have Tinubu as next democratically elected president from May 29, given his intellect, development-focused and detribalised disposition towards governance.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu said this in a message congratulating the President-elect on the occasion of his 71st birthday.

The governor was quoted as saying, “At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age, that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after him and God has blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria. His many contributions to democracy and good governance have helped the political and democratic trajectory of Nigeria since 1999. It is also on record that he stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.

“He fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle to end the military interregnum and enthrone democracy, which we all enjoy today.”

The governor added that Tinubu's emergence as President-elect was a reward for his hard work and contributions to the country based on his political astuteness, courage, and sagacity.

By Peter Okafor