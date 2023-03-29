Menu
Business News

NLC,TUC suspend planned nationwide strike over Naira scarcity

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended their planned strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday over the scarcity of naira notes.

The labour unions made this known at the end of their National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

The labour unions had threatened to embark on a nationwide from Wednesday, March 29, 2023 if issues like the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff increase are not addressed by the government.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero said after receiving briefings from its state councils in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the NLC decided to put on hold the planned stay-at-home directive issued to workers last week.

He said the NLC would resume the planned protest if naira notes become unavailable to Nigerians by the end of two weeks.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday met with the leadership of the Congress in an attempt to avert the impending strike.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

