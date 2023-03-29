Menu
Man arrested for allegedly raping 9-month-old baby in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 29, 2023.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for allegedly defiling a nine-month-old baby in Railway Ijora Badia area of the state.

Naija247news reports that the spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the Police on Monday at about 10:00pm by a concerned member of the public.

He said that the suspect allegedly went to the apartment where the baby’s mother laid her on the floor, and quickly went to buy something outside the compound.

“The suspect allegedly had sexual intercourse with the little baby and immediately ran away from the scene,” the PPRO stated.

“The mother of the baby, aged 16 years, came to the station with the baby and was issued medical form to enable her take the child to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, on Tuesday at about 11:15pm, the suspect was smoked out from his hiding by detectives from Ijora Badia Division,”

The spokesman said that the complainant and suspect have made statements, adding that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Hundeyin said that the scene of the crime was photographed when the police visited and a stained pant with blood was recovered as an exhibit.

He said that the case file and suspect will be transferred to the Gender Section of the state command.  (www.naija247news.com).

