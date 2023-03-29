Menu
Man, 40, docked for alleged theft of employer’s N12,975 diesel

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sango-Ota (Ogun) March 29, 2023.

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 40-year old man, Titus John, in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly stealing 15 litres of diesel valued at N12,975 belonging to his employer.

The Police charged John, whose address was not provided, for stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 26 at the company of his employer IHS Mask gas line, Ijoko area in Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant, who is a staff member, was caught in the act by the security guard of the company.

He added that the defendant was later handed over to the police when he could not give a reason for what he wanted to do with the diesel.

He also said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by refusing to open the Mask gate for the people.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O.Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail for N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until June 5 for further hearing.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

