Fire Razes Bank In Imo State.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 29, 2023.

Good worth Millions of naira were reportedly lost during an inferno in a branch of a first-generation bank in Imo State on Tuesday.

Naija247news reports that the bank which is located at the Ahiara junction in the Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State was razed by fire.

It was learnt that the spokesperson for the police in Imo State, Henry Okoyo, confirmed the incident.

According to The PUNCH, the fire outbreak started from a nearby fuel station and spread to the bank where it destroyed the structure and assets. A source revealed that the fire started on Tuesday afternoon.

The source said “The inferno started from a nearby fuel station and spread to the First bank building and destroyed it. Assets worth millions of Naira were lost.”

Okoyo said that it took the efforts of firefighters from Owerri and the community residents to quench the inferno. (www.naija247news.com).

