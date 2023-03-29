Ferguson, Wenger Named In Premier League Hall Of Fame

Read audio

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

According to Daily Mail, the legendary duo won 16 Premier League titles between them while developing a fierce rivalry over the years when managing their respective clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal.

They are also the first to be inducted as part of the ‘Class of 2023’.

Ferguson, 81, is the most successful manager in Premier League history and has won a record 13 titles – including winning the title for an unprecedented three seasons in a row on two separate occasions – before retiring in 2013.

After arriving at Old Trafford in 1986, Ferguson helped turn the club back into one of English football’s juggernauts and went on to dethrone Liverpool as the club with the most top-flight English league titles.

Ferguson also won the inaugural Premier League title in the 1992-93 campaign and he would manage some of the game’s best players during his incredible 27-year spell as Red Devils manager.

While Ferguson was there at the very start of the Premier League, Wenger arrived in 1996 as one of the league’s first foreign managers.

The Frenchman made an instant impact and helped raise standards through a revolutionary football philosophy while dedicating his teams to play attacking and attractive football.

Wenger managed to win the Premier League title in his first full campaign as Arsenal manager in the 1997-98 season, but five years beyond that would see him achieve his greatest accomplishment to date.

Wenger made history in the 2003-04 season when his Arsenal side went the whole campaign unbeaten to win the title, with his side being dubbed the ‘Invincibles’.

Wenger has managed a record 828 Premier League matches, including 476 wins and 199 draws.

He was voted Manager of the Season in 1998, 2002 and 2004.