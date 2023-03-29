Djazagro, the Tradeshow for Agro-food Production, 5-8 June 2023, Palais Des Expositions Safex – Algiers

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The North African tradeshow dedicated to agri-food production celebrates its 20th anniversary!

Djazagro is the definitive marketplace for the North African agrifood industry. It offers ideal and strategic opportunities through four days of discussions, meetings, talks and education.

As a true source of inspiration, it allows attendees to meet new suppliers, get an exclusive glimpse of the sector’s latest innovations (processes and products) and get up to speed on the latest news in the ecosystem.

All the fields in the agri-food industry are represented, from processing to filling and from hygiene to food products.



Founded in 2003 and with the support and loyalty of its exhibitors and visitors, this show, having become emblematic over the years, today celebrates its 20th anniversary. Over 22,000 visitors are expected. This trade event draws attracts around 650 exhibitors including 75% foreign, from 25 countries. Several exhibitors are already registered for 2023 : IMA Spa (IT) – BARRY CALLEBAUT (CH) – BIRKAMIDON GmbH (DE) – BUNGE LOODERS (MY) – CLAUGER (FR) – CONCEPT EMBALLAGE (DZ) – GRANDE RAFFINERIE ORANAISE DU SUCRE (DZ) – KAOUA FOOD (DZ) – KHS GmbH (DE) – KRONES (DE) – LABOREF (DZ) – LACTALIS (FR)…

Algeria, the Maghreb’s leading agrifood market



The Algerian agrifood market was valued at 14 billion dollars in 2022. Algeria is the leading foodstuffs importer in Africa, at 1.7 billion dollars. Food industries are the second largest industry in the country, representing 40% of all domestic industry sales (excluding hydrocarbons) *.



* Source: Business France – Franco-Algerian chambers of commerce

20 years of an internationally renowned exhibition



A chance for renewal and innovation with several new highlights. Nice surprises are planned!

Highlights at the show



Djaz’Innov : the innovation contest rewarding the best new products or processes presented by exhibitors: equipment, products, services or processes.



Agora des Experts: a chance to look into the future of the food industry. A programme of talks and round tables delivered by specialists on specific and specialist topics (raw material quality, waste recovery, food industry adaptation to consumer needs, etc.).



La Boulangerie de Djazagro: a genuine industrial bakery in operation. Visitors will be able to witness the making of baguettes, special bread, deli products, etc. made purely from 100% local ingredients (flour, years, chocolate, etc.).

