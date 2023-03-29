14 years old Pupil Commits Suicide.

Read audio

March 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

14-year-old pupil at Kiriari primary school committed suicide after being sent home to collect his school fee balance in Kigumo village, Embu County, Kenya.

Dickson Mwenda, the class eight pupil had been sent home to get his school fees balance.

Dickson on getting home, met his mother attending to his other siblings. After talking to the mother, informing her of his school fee balance, he got into the house.

The unfortunate event was later discovered as his mum got into the house ready to escort him back to school.

She found the body of the boy dangling from the roof.

Nelson Muturi, the area Assistant chief confirmed the incident to newsmen as he added that the body had been taken to mortuary pending further investigations.(www.naija247news.com).