14 years old Pupil Commits Suicide.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

14-year-old pupil at Kiriari primary school committed suicide after being sent home to collect his school fee balance in Kigumo village, Embu County, Kenya.

Dickson Mwenda, the class eight pupil had been sent home to get his school fees balance.

Dickson on getting home, met his mother attending to his other siblings. After talking to the mother, informing her of his school fee balance, he got into the house.

The unfortunate event was later discovered as his mum got into the house ready to escort him back to school.

She found the body of the boy dangling from the roof.

Nelson Muturi, the area Assistant chief confirmed the incident to newsmen as he added that the body had been taken to mortuary pending further investigations.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Djazagro, the Tradeshow for Agro-food Production, 5-8 June 2023, Palais Des Expositions Safex – Algiers
Next article
LASG signs MoU with fintech company on management setbacks, open spaces
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

