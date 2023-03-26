Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Whistleblower Lawyer Who Shared Picture Of CJ, Ariwoola On Wheelchair Deletes Post Over Online Attacks

By: Naija247news Media Nigeria

Date:

Read audio

legal practitioner, Sam Amadi, has tendered his apology over the picture of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, he posted on Thursday which generated mixed reactions, insinuating that the CJN went for a meeting with the country’s “president-elect”, Bola Tinubu in London.

The lawyer who also works as a television analyst in another tweet on Friday described his action as unnecessary, saying he had since deleted the photograph on his handle.

The photo of the CJN in a wheelchair about to board an airplane at an airport went viral on social media, with people, including some online platforms, speculating that he was on his way to meet with a popular political figure, alleged to be Tinubu.

He also stated that he did not post the photo or tweet to embarrass the CJN or anyone else, but was simply responding to a report on the issue by an online platform.

“Yesterday I posted a picture of an elder man on wheelchair who happens to be the CJN. I have deleted the tweet because in retrospect it is not necessary. The tweet was in reference to the PG story and not intended to embarrass. I apologise to all offended by the tweet,” the lawyer tweeted.

Yesterday I posted a picture of an elder man on wheelchair who happen to be the CJN. I have deleted the tweet becos in retrospect it is not necessary. The tweet was in reference to the PG story and not intended to embarrass. I apologize to all offended by the tweet.

— Sam Amadi (@SamAmadi) March 24, 2023
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Court on Friday also confirmed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment but denied that he met with Tinubu, in London.

Previous article
“Imposed First Daughter” Folashade Tinubu-Ojo beg Nigerians to pray for her Father’s presidency
Next article
Why Poetry Matters By Niyi Osundare
Naija247news Media Nigeria
Naija247news Media Nigeriahttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Poetry Matters By Niyi Osundare

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Every day of the year is World Poetry Day...

“Imposed First Daughter” Folashade Tinubu-Ojo beg Nigerians to pray for her Father’s presidency

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter to Nigerian “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, has...

NGX To Introduce NDR To Boost Capital Market.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced...

NFF apologizes to Nigerians for U23, Super Eagles’ poor outings

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  The Nigeria Football Federation has apologized to the generality...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why Poetry Matters By Niyi Osundare

Opinion 0
Every day of the year is World Poetry Day...

“Imposed First Daughter” Folashade Tinubu-Ojo beg Nigerians to pray for her Father’s presidency

Political parties 0
Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter to Nigerian “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, has...

NGX To Introduce NDR To Boost Capital Market.

Companies & Markets 0
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.