Whistleblower Lawyer Who Shared Picture Of CJ, Ariwoola On Wheelchair Deletes Post Over Online Attacks

legal practitioner, Sam Amadi, has tendered his apology over the picture of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, he posted on Thursday which generated mixed reactions, insinuating that the CJN went for a meeting with the country’s “president-elect”, Bola Tinubu in London.

The lawyer who also works as a television analyst in another tweet on Friday described his action as unnecessary, saying he had since deleted the photograph on his handle.

The photo of the CJN in a wheelchair about to board an airplane at an airport went viral on social media, with people, including some online platforms, speculating that he was on his way to meet with a popular political figure, alleged to be Tinubu.

He also stated that he did not post the photo or tweet to embarrass the CJN or anyone else, but was simply responding to a report on the issue by an online platform.

“Yesterday I posted a picture of an elder man on wheelchair who happens to be the CJN. I have deleted the tweet because in retrospect it is not necessary. The tweet was in reference to the PG story and not intended to embarrass. I apologise to all offended by the tweet,” the lawyer tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Court on Friday also confirmed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment but denied that he met with Tinubu, in London.