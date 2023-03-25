Who’s Who in South Africa 2023: Directory of the Most Powerful, Influential and Gifted Individuals – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Who’s Who in South Africa 2023” directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The most powerful, influential and gifted men and women throughout South Africa!

Who’s Who in South Africa offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on the most prominent on thousands of the most significant individuals in South Africa. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity.

Highly recommended, Who’s Who in South Africa is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in South Africa. Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.

The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.

Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership within South Africa, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.

The Who’s Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this country.

Biographical Section

This section of the Who’s Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity – government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.

Who’s Who in South Africa remains quite indispensable, as a superb one-stop database, which records the lives and achievements of recognized established personalities, and those rising to prominence.

Valuable and unique, Who’s Who in South Africa will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information on South Africa.

Entries Include:

Nationality

Date and Place Of Birth

Education

Marital and Family Details

Past Career and Current Position

Honours

Awards and Publications

Leisure Interests

Current Address

Contact Details

Survey of South Africa Section

In this section, you can find details on South Africa in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects – companies and organizations in South Africa, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

Head of State

Government Departments

Addresses of Embassies and Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities

The Media

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ksatm

