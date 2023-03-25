Stock market closes week on a negative note

Read audio

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Friday declined admits profit taking in 11 stocks.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.06% to close at 54,892.53 points from the previous close of 54,924.08 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.06% to close at N29.903 trillion from the previous close of N29.921 trillion, thereby shedding N18 billion.

An aggregate of 137.6 million units of shares were traded in 2,912 deals, valued at N3.9 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 13 equities emerged as gainers against 11 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

NPF Microfinance Bank led other gainers with 6.94% growth to close at N1.85 from the previous close of 1.73.

GEREGU and LASACO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.25% and 5.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

AIICO led other price decliners as it shed 5.00% of its share price to close at N0.57 from the previous close of N0.60.

Linkage Assurance and WAPIC among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 4.76% and 4.76% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 14.9 million units of its shares in 140 deals, valued at N371.6 million.

UBA traded about 12.8 million units of its shares in 121 deals, valued at N102 million.

TRASCORP traded about 8.9 million units of its shares in 78 deals, valued at N11.7 million.