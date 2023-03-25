Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Has Filed a Petition To Challenge Ned Nwoko Victory In Tribunal

Read audio

The Delta North senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, has filed a petition before the election petitions tribunal challenging the victory of Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nwoko was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission after polling total votes of 92,514 votes to defeat his closer rival, Ken Kanma of LP with 86,121 votes while Nwaoboshi polled 36,816 votes.

However, Nwaoboshi who is currently in prison following his conviction for fraud had filed a petition, challenging the outcome of the senatorial election.

The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Valentine Onojegheuo, disclosed this on Friday in Asaba while speaking on the moves by the party to reclaim their mandate.

Meanwhile, the National and state Assembly elections petition tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, says it has received 25 petitions from eight senatorial and 17 House of Representatives candidates.

The tribunal secretary, Okedara Adejoke, told Saturday Naija247news that 15 motions ex parte were served, 12 were granted as prayed while three were struck out.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor