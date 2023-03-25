Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Presidency – Buhari Refused Claims He Wouldn’t Hand Over To Tinubu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

March 25,2023

The Presidency Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari never said he would not hand over to the President – Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, condemned those he called “fake news brigade” for attributing a false quote to President Buhari and circulating it.

He denounced it as “outrageous and fake”, explaining that the Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one was meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

He added that the Daura community had equally begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.

How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.

The situation is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election. Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.

The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration. Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.

“As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years. He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement.”(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

Previous article
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Has Filed a Petition To Challenge Ned Nwoko Victory In Tribunal
Next article
Three zones intensify battle for Speakership
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Insurance Sector records 36.3% premium growth.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), was...

Stock market closes week on a negative note

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Friday declined...

Three zones intensify battle for Speakership

Peters Anene, News Editor -
March 25,2023. The battle to head the incoming House of...

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Has Filed a Petition To Challenge Ned Nwoko Victory In Tribunal

Peters Anene, News Editor -
March 25,2023. The Delta North senatorial candidate of the All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Insurance Sector records 36.3% premium growth.

Insurance 0
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), was...

Stock market closes week on a negative note

Nigeria stock market 0
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Friday declined...

Three zones intensify battle for Speakership

Political News & Analysis 0
March 25,2023. The battle to head the incoming House of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.