Nigeria Insurance Sector records 36.3% premium growth.

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), was established to administer, supervise, regulation and control the insurance sector in Nigeria.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM),has said that Nigeria’s insurance industry recorded a 36.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth and 17.8 per cent year-on-year improvement in gross premium income at N726.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

A bulletin released by the industry’s regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), titled ‘Insurance Industry Performance for Fourth Quarter 2022’, revealed this on Thursday.

This development was attributed to the consistent regulatory measures being carried out by the commission.

It also said the non-life business, as in the prior periods, continued its dominance, contributing about 57.4 per cent relative to the share of the life business at 42.6 per cent, keeping about the same position in the prior period.

“The proportional significance of life in the industry was sustained a positive course in recent times reflective of the consumer’s confidence and awareness,” it said.

An in-depth analysis of the non-life segment of the market shows the oil & gas business sustaining its market share dominance at 30.25 per cent, increasing by two points (2.4 per cent) compared to the previous quarter.

The figure posted by fire insurance came a distant second at 22.2 per cent, maintaining the same pattern of contribution to the gross premium pool of the market, while motor insurance at 14.9 per cent, marine & aviation at 12.2 per cent, general accident at 11.1 per cent, and miscellaneous at 9.5 per cent followed in that order.

On the other hand, life business was driven by individual life portfolio (38.6 per cent) even as its relative contribution fell by about (2.6 per cent) compared to the third quarter (41.6 per cent).

The bulletin added, “In a contrasting path to the previous quarter, group life followed by about 34.5 per cent while annuity business contributed gross premium income of about 26.9 per cent during the period.

“In the phase of operational challenges posed in domestic and global economies, the industry continues to post inspiring numbers in business retention, reflective of the market resilience and increasing capacity. In the period under review, the industry-wide average retention ratio stood at about 71.3 per cent, although slightly a point lower than it held in the previous quarter and four points lower in comparison to the same period (YoY).

“Persistently, the life business retained about the same point of 93.3 per cent from its prior position of 93.8 per cent in quarter three.

“In the non-life segment, which also took a similar pattern, motor insurance continued its lead as the highest retaining portfolio with a retention ratio of about 93.5 per cent, a point higher than its standing in the prior quarter.

Oil & Gas recorded the least at about 35.9 per cent. The oil and gas portfolio remained a challenging angle in the market owing to its nature of enormous capital and professional requirements.

“Consequently, the retention performance in the current period sustained its prior position when compared to the third quarter as evidenced by the overall non-life business ratio of 55.0 per cent, slipping from about 56.6 per cent held in the prior period.”

“Claims reported during the fourth quarter stood at N318.2 billion, representing a 31.2 per cent QoQ growth. Possible attainment as a result of growing awareness and Market expansion as well as consumer confidence. In a similar pattern, the net claims paid were reported at N244.3 billion, growing at about 17.9 per cent QoQ during the same period.

“Insights into the non-life segment shows that motor insurance led with regards to claims settlement vis a vis gross claims reported at about 92.3 per cent signifying a nine points improvement as against its prior position.

“Fire insurance was the least at about 46.3 per cent, the only class below average proportion. All other portfolios of general accident insurance (80.7 per cent), oil & gas (51.6 per cent), marine & aviation (74.4 per cent), and miscellaneous insurances (86.1 per cent) recorded a proportion above the average of paid claims against gross claims reported.

“Life insurance business, on the other hand, reported two points less in comparison to the position held in the prior period of 94.6 per cent of net claims paid compared to total claims reported during the same period of 2021,” the bulletin added. (www.naija247news.com).